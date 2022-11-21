105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party

She had never celebrated before because she was always busy taking care of her younger siblings. (WBTV via CNN)
By Nikki Hauser and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:12 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina woman turned 105 surrounded by family, friends and even a pony at her first-ever birthday party.

It was a very special day Friday for the very special Lorene Summey at the Somerset Court Senior Living Space in Cherryville, North Carolina. She celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party, WBTV reports.

Lorene Summey is the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor.

For her birthday, she was honored all over the country and the world. From London, England, to Niagara Falls, Lorene Summey received 1,200 birthday letters. At least one from every state lined the halls at her senior living community.

And that was just the beginning.

Her party also included a dedication from the mayor, a pony visit and a proper hoedown. The Cherryville Police even escorted her to her birthday celebration.

“It was everything you see here. She’s a loving woman,” said Lorene’s stepson, Roger Summey.

Still, it was Lorene Summey’s close friends that made her the happiest as she marked another year on the calendar.

“I’m so glad to see you,” she told her friend, Martha. “I love you.”

Lorene Summey never celebrated her birthday before because she was always busy taking care of her younger siblings.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns
An 11-year-old boy who died while hunting was a middle school student in Berlin, Wisconsin, the...
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
An end to 'Lunch Shaming': Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion
An end to ‘Lunch Shaming’: Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion

Latest News

A local clinic helping spay and neuter animals at a lower cost will soon be forced to shut down.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building
FILE - Police held a news conference to provide an update in the investigation of the deaths of...
Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven
Four students were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho.
Police continue to investigate the murder of 4 Idaho students
FILE - Alana Gee, the widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing...
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm