Warm front should take temps back to normal for Thanksgiving week

WEATHER STORY: After heavy snow for some towns Friday and bitter cold for some places Sunday morning, a warm front is slated to make some folks elated when a warm up wafts our way. Temperatures should return close to the normal of 35 or so for Thanksgiving week. The warm front is attached to a low and that low make try to make some light snow up north Monday night-ish. Another shot at snow comes on Thanksgiving but it appears to just be light accumulations.

Monday will start cloudy but the sky should clear in the afternoon (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Sunday was a sunny and cool day due to Canadian high pressure but the warm front overnight will bring the sky back to mostly cloudy for a while. Low temps will be near 20. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Higher air pressure will assert itself and make the sky mostly sunny for most locations. The low to the north, though, may try to cough up some flurries near the Canadian border. Afternoon high will be near 27. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: The sky will be partly cloudy and flurries may try to fly again but the chance is low. Low temp will be 18. The high will hit 32. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: Temperatures near normal or a little warmer than normal will be with us the rest of the week. Thursday’s snow chance is 30% but the latest estimates say light snow rather than heavy is likely.

The week ahead will return toward normal temps (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.