Merry and Bright: Bentleyville lights up for first time this holiday season

By Cara Kopp
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN-- It’s the night everyone has been looking forward to.

“This is just not something I could miss,” First time Bentleyville goer, Zaid Semmami, said. “Especially today being the opening ceremony, the lighting ceremony.”

Bentleyville tour of lights has officially reopened for the season, bringing in seasoned visitors and new visitors as well.

Despite it being Semmami’s first time coming to Bentleyville, he said he can’t wait to come back.

“Seeing everybody out here and just everybody getting into the Christmas spirit, and everybody coming together,” Semmami said. “It’s a great sight to see.”

Santa Claus himself kicked off the festivities by flying in a helicopter into Bayfront, making his trip from the North Pole to visit with the boys and girls of the Northland.

“Just coming out here, I came with a lot of expectations,” Semmami said. “This definitely was much more than I expected in a good way.”

Large crowds formed to see the display of five million lights shine bright for another year.

Families like the Arnars of Duluth said that they want to make this a yearly tradition.

“It’s just a special thing to do as a family. To come and be festive,” Bentleyville goers, Ali and Erik Arnar said.

The Arnars said coming to Bentleyville is more than enjoying the lights and 128 ft. tree, but is also a time for their family to get excited for Christmas.

For them, it’s a visit that’s worth facing the cold.

“It’s a really cool thing for Duluth to do because it’s such a cold environment in the winter, but it’s something that brings people out to just be together and celebrate together even in the cold,” the Arnar’s said.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights is now open through December 26th from 5 to 9 p.m.

For more information on Bentleyville festivities, you can visit this link

