DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the UMD Women’s hockey team played their second game of the series against Harvard and put on a show. The Bulldogs shutout the Crimson 9-0 after shutting them out 4-0 on Friday.

She asked for the bears, and she got them 🐻 pic.twitter.com/aujBpquuko — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) November 19, 2022

Another look at Mary Kate O'Brien's first career goal! pic.twitter.com/uETcTAzpzM — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) November 19, 2022

Take it to the house, Gabbie Hughes 🏠 pic.twitter.com/8YtPD0UfPd — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) November 19, 2022

Rogge's 101th career point is thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/Ua3Yms6zjs — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) November 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.