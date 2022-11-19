Trail by Trail: NE Minnesota, Ely, Iron County

NE Minnesota- The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission recently awarded trail enhancement grants for systems across the state. In Cook County, they were awarded $400,000 for their mountain bike trail system. The Mesabi trail was awarded $750,000 for improvements and Duluth’s Waabizheshikana/Marten Trail received $1, 493,434. These are yearly grants awarded to trails of regional or statewide significance.

Ely, MN- Cross-country skiers are already hitting the trails. The Ely Nordic Ski and Bike Club is already out enjoying the mid-November winter wonderland. According to their Facebook page, a few trails are skiable but you’re going to want rock skis and watch for thin spots! Tracks haven’t been set yet for classic skiing. Hidden Valley trail is open, but Sommers trail and others are still being groomed.

Iron County, WI- The White Thunder Riders are reminding fellow snowmobilers to stay home this weekend. Snow has been falling in the snow belt over the past few days, but trails are not open. Wisconsin’s gun deer season begins November 19 and clubs are urging riders to be respectful of hunters and thankful to private landowners. Once deer hunting season is over on November 27, the club can begin grooming trails for all to enjoy.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland Trail by Trail.

Last Week: Trail by Trail: Bessemer, Mellon, Duluth

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.