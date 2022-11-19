More normal temperatures return next week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This evening & tonight: We are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead for the rest of this evening. Cooler conditions will stick around, with temperatures falling back from the mid and upper teens into the lower teens and single digits. Winds out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH means wind chills will remain in single digits below zero. Northwesterly winds will also keep lake-effect snow going along the South Shore throughout the first half of the night. Some along the South Shore could see an additional 1-2″ before the lake effect snow wraps through the early morning hours tonight. Lows tonight fall back into the single digits and teens above zero.

The South Shore could see 1-2 more inches of lake-effect before it wraps up
Temperatures this evening and tonight
Sunday: Sunday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds, with temperatures returning to the 20s instead of the teens like Friday and Saturday. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Sunday features a mixture of sun and clouds
Monday: Monday features mainly sunny skies overhead with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. A tad warmer than Sunday. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures Monday
7-Day Forecast
