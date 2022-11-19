Christmas City of the North Parade: The cold never bothered me anyway

Hundreds gather in snow to watch annual parade
Hundreds gather in snow to watch annual parade(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Happy holidays. Happy holidays to everyone,” Laurie and William Awe, from International Falls, said.

Even the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from growing outside for the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade.

It was a special night for first-time parade goers Laurie and William Awe.

“That’s what’s nice about Northern Minnesota is it doesn’t matter what the temperature is. Activities and things like this just bring the people out to start the holiday season,” the Awe’s said.

Marching bands, colorful floats, and Santa Claus turned Superior Street into a winter wonderland.

Bringing a festive feeling to Downtown Duluth.

“You just get to see all kinds of people and just the excitement in the air,” Laurie Awe said.

For the past six decades, the parade continues to bring smiles to everyone who lines the sidewalks.

Filling everyone with the warmth of holiday cheer.

The weather outside was frightful, but Northlanders excitedly got outside for this parade.

Some have even been coming here for generations, knowing that this marks the official start of holiday festivities in Duluth.

For the Deville sisters from Duluth, this tradition dates back 13 years.

“The floats are the best part, I’d say,” Sophia Deville said. “My school has a float, and seeing the dancers, people playing in bands, it’s just special.”

Even the cold weather doesn’t stop them from coming to one of their favorite Christmas events.

“It doesn’t really bother me because it’s like you’re watching something,” Nadia Deville said. “It doesn’t remind yourself of the cold.”

A tradition they hold close to their hearts.

“It makes you want to be with family and friends, and be by a fireplace, and drink hot cocoa,” Sophia Deville said.

