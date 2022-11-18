Sheriff: missing Carlton County man drowned

AITKIN COUNTY, MN -- The Aitkin County Sheriff confirmed Friday a once missing Carlton County man appears to have died of drowning.

Lucas Dudden, 38, of Carlton, was missing for almost three weeks starting in late October.

Authorities say his initial autopsy results did not show any signs of trauma or foul play.

Dudden’s body was discovered in early November in the waters of Rat Lake in Aitkin County after a extensive land and water search.

The autopsy revealed freshwater in his lungs.

The investigation continues while they await final autopsy and toxicology results.

