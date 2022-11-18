Light snow may return on Saturday thanks to an Alberta Clipper

WEATHER STORY: During the past week, heavy snow hit the North Shore and then the South Shore. Friday took a break from the precip pounding but another round of snow may be with us all on Saturday. An Alberta Clipper low to the north will cause a 20% chance for light snow region-wide on Saturday. Most zones will get a trace to 3″ but the South Shore may get another 2-5″. A cold front will bring chilly temperatures on Sunday morning but things will moderate a little as early as Sunday afternoon. Next week should be calm with a shot at light snow on Thanksgiving.

Saturday snow totals shouldn't be too heavy (KBJR)

FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING: It will be cloudy and windy but dry overnight. The low temps should run 9-14. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: The sky conditions should vary between partly sunny and mostly cloudy as the clipper brings a 20% chance for light snow. The high temp will be much cooler than normal thanks to a cold front and may only top out around 15. The wind will be gusty again and run NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will be chilly. The sky will again wobble between partly sunny and mostly cloudy. The morning lows should place between -5 and +5. The wind will be WNW 10-20.

COMING UP: Sunday afternoon will bounce back up into the upper 20′s. Sunshine will return, too, come Monday. Through Wednesday, the pattern should be calm and just a little cooler than normal. Next Wednesday ushers in a snow chance. Right now, it looks like Thanksgiving precip should be light.

The extended forecast starts nippy but mellows out a bit before Thanksgiving gets a shot at light snow (KBJR)

