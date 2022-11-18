Light snow may return on Saturday thanks to an Alberta Clipper

An Alberta Clipper could kick up light snow on Saturday and drop Sunday temps with its cold front
An Alberta Clipper could kick up light snow on Saturday and drop Sunday temps with its cold front
By Dave Anderson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER STORY: During the past week, heavy snow hit the North Shore and then the South Shore. Friday took a break from the precip pounding but another round of snow may be with us all on Saturday. An Alberta Clipper low to the north will cause a 20% chance for light snow region-wide on Saturday. Most zones will get a trace to 3″ but the South Shore may get another 2-5″. A cold front will bring chilly temperatures on Sunday morning but things will moderate a little as early as Sunday afternoon. Next week should be calm with a shot at light snow on Thanksgiving.

Saturday snow totals shouldn't be too heavy
Saturday snow totals shouldn't be too heavy

FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING: It will be cloudy and windy but dry overnight. The low temps should run 9-14. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: The sky conditions should vary between partly sunny and mostly cloudy as the clipper brings a 20% chance for light snow. The high temp will be much cooler than normal thanks to a cold front and may only top out around 15. The wind will be gusty again and run NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will be chilly. The sky will again wobble between partly sunny and mostly cloudy. The morning lows should place between -5 and +5. The wind will be WNW 10-20.

COMING UP: Sunday afternoon will bounce back up into the upper 20′s. Sunshine will return, too, come Monday. Through Wednesday, the pattern should be calm and just a little cooler than normal. Next Wednesday ushers in a snow chance. Right now, it looks like Thanksgiving precip should be light.

The extended forecast starts nippy but mellows out a bit before Thanksgiving gets a shot at...
The extended forecast starts nippy but mellows out a bit before Thanksgiving gets a shot at light snow

