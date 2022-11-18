Lake effect ends, cool weather begins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -]

Today: Lake effect snow wraps up for the South Shore by noon. Along the South Shore some could see another few inches before it wraps up. Otherwise, high temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens with mostly cloudy skies. Wind chills Friday evening will be in the single digits above and below zero. It’ll be a cold Christmas City of the North Parade, so you’ll want to bundle up if you’re attending in person. A slight chance for light snow moves in overnight into early Saturday with minimal accumulation expected.

Additional snowfall along the South Shore (Northern News Now)

Parade Forecast (Northern News Now)

Saturday: The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the teens to low 20s. Some additional lake effect snow will be possible for the South Shore east of Ashland. Generally, some could see another 3-4″ through the day Saturday. Lows will be in the single digits above zero, but a couple below zero values will be possible away from Lake Superior. Winds are out of northwest between 10-15 MPH this could keep wind chill values below zero for much of the day.

Wind Chill values could remain below zero for much of Saturday (Northern News Now)

Sunday: Sunday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures are able to rebound a bit with highs making it into the 20s for much of the Northland.

7-Day Forecast (Northern News Now)

