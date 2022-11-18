Five best places to watch the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tonight, a Northland tradition continues with the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. along Superior Street. The route starts at North 10th Ave. E and spans to 5th Ave. W.

There will be local bands, dance groups, floats, and Santa making his first Northland appearance of the season.

If you are heading out to watch the parade, here are the five best places to watch:

5. Duluth Candy Co.

Located at 103 E Superior Street, the candy shop is right in the heart of the action. They will also be giving out complimentary Mike and Jen’s Hot Cocoa.

4. Sir Benedicts Tavern on the Lake

Sir Bens is hosting a Christmas City parade party starting at 5 p.m.! They will have decorations up, live music, fire pits, an outdoor bar, and a ton of good brews. Misisipi Mike Wolf, with special guest Clancy Ward will be taking the stage at 6 p.m. They are also hosting a toy drive! They are located at 805 E Superior St.

3. Your couch!

If you don’t feel like braving the cold temperatures at the Christmas City of the North Parade? You can watch all the action from the comfort of your own home! The parade will be broadcast on NBC starting at 6:25 p.m. and hosted by Briggs LeSavage and Dan Wolfe. It will also be streamed on NorthernNewsNow.com/livestream/

2. Lake Superior Plaza

The newly completed Lake Superior Plaza outside Minnesota Power is ready to be lit up this holiday season. The Light Up the Plaza tree lighting celebration will take place tonight at 5 p.m. Northern News Now’s Kendall Jarboe will be live counting down the lighting. The event will also be shown on Northern News Now at 5 p.m. After the lighting, people are welcome to stick around and watch the parade with the newly lit plaza in the background.

1. Fitger’s

Join the main action outside of the Fitger’s Complex! People are lining the streets as their favorite floats walk by. The area is well-lit by the Northern News Now team. Always a lively place to catch the parade.

This year, the Grand Marshal of the parade is Sen. David Tomassoni, who died earlier this year after a battle with ALS. Tonight, his family and friends will be marching in his honor. To continue his mission of raising money for ALS research Northern News Now is teaming up with Never Surrender to raise money for Northland ALS research.

To donate to the cause, click here or scan the QR code below.

