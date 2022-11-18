City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland

Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.

St. Louis County Depot, Duluth- On Saturday, November 19 the St. Louis County Historical Society and its American Indian Advisory Committee will be showing their new exhibit: Bandolier Bags- Identity and Artistry meets Function. Visitors can come for presentations, lunch and a round dance throughout the day. Additionally, at 11 a.m. a member of the board of directors of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College will be presenting on the history of the bags.

Ashland, WI- It’s time for the annual toy drive! The Ashland Fire Department hosts a toy drive for families in need each year. Parents or guardians across the Chequamegon Bay area can sign up their families through December 9. Those hoping to donate can drop off toys at these locations: Greenbranch Dental, Northern State Bank, BMO Harris Bank, Associated Bank, Walmart, Walgreens, Omer Nelson Electric, Mike Bigo State Farm Insurance, Zifko Tire, Dollar Tree and Superior Choice Credit Union. For families in need, contact the Ashland Fire Department at 715-292-6400 Ext. 1 or 2.

