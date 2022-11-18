BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week.

Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold.

Back in August, the 55-acre property was sold to Chester Creek View, LLC, a New York developer, for $8 million. The district had reached an agreement with another company back in March, but that deal fell through.

Duluth Public Schools decided to consolidate from three high schools to two back in 2011. Now, the district has just two high schools, Denfeld High and Duluth East.

“It’s, it was important for us to think about how can we get the most resources out of this property for our students,” John Magas, the Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools, said at the demolition site Friday.

The demolition of the 213,000-square-foot building is the culmination of a decade-long process.

The entire property totals 78 acres, with 55 going to Chester Creek, and the remaining 23 being used by the district for a new transportation center and administration building.

Magas noted that for some, this week’s demolition of the school built in 1971 may be difficult.

“We know that this is a transition for people and sometimes transitions can be hard,” Magas said.

Among those saddened by the demolition is Don Ness, the Former Mayor of Duluth.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that building come down,” Ness said.

Ness graduated from the school in 1992.

While the building may be coming down, he said the friendships formed from his time there won’t be forgotten.

“We’re working on the creation of an alumni association,” Ness said.

“To make sure that even though the building doesn’t exist, the memories and legacy of Duluth Central continue on,” he continued.

The legacy will continue, but the home of the Trojans will soon be gone.

“Duluth Central was really the glue in the hearty of the city,” Ness said.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.