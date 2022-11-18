BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins

Duluth's old Central High School is set to be demolished within seven weeks.
Duluth's old Central High School is set to be demolished within seven weeks.(Alex Laitala)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week.

Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold.

Back in August, the 55-acre property was sold to Chester Creek View, LLC, a New York developer, for $8 million. The district had reached an agreement with another company back in March, but that deal fell through.

Duluth Public Schools decided to consolidate from three high schools to two back in 2011. Now, the district has just two high schools, Denfeld High and Duluth East.

“It’s, it was important for us to think about how can we get the most resources out of this property for our students,” John Magas, the Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools, said at the demolition site Friday.

The demolition of the 213,000-square-foot building is the culmination of a decade-long process.

The entire property totals 78 acres, with 55 going to Chester Creek, and the remaining 23 being used by the district for a new transportation center and administration building.

Magas noted that for some, this week’s demolition of the school built in 1971 may be difficult.

“We know that this is a transition for people and sometimes transitions can be hard,” Magas said.

Among those saddened by the demolition is Don Ness, the Former Mayor of Duluth.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that building come down,” Ness said.

Ness graduated from the school in 1992.

While the building may be coming down, he said the friendships formed from his time there won’t be forgotten.

“We’re working on the creation of an alumni association,” Ness said.

“To make sure that even though the building doesn’t exist, the memories and legacy of Duluth Central continue on,” he continued.

The legacy will continue, but the home of the Trojans will soon be gone.

“Duluth Central was really the glue in the hearty of the city,” Ness said.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Leaders discuss future of HibTac
Cliffs CEO: HibTac needs Mesabi Metallics’ mineral leases
WX GFX
South Shore’s turn for heavy lake effect snow
Christmas City of the North Parade and Blizzard Tour
Christmas City of the North Parade Traffic Advisory
Duluth, MN
MNA nurses to vote on second possible strike

Latest News

An Alberta Clipper could kick up light snow on Saturday and drop Sunday temps with its cold front
Light snow may return on Saturday thanks to an Alberta Clipper
Lucas Dudden
Sheriff: missing Carlton County man drowned
KBJR Christmas City of the North Parade
Five best places to watch the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade
Wind Chill values could remain below zero for much of Saturday
Lake effect ends, cool weather begins