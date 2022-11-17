South Shore’s turn for heavy lake effect snow

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Heavy lake effect snow will now move into the South Shore mainly east of Ashland later this morning into the bulk of the afternoon and overnight hours. Higher terrain of Iron and Gogebic Counties could see over a foot of snow by the time this first round of lake effect wraps up Friday at noon. Roads will be extremely slick for these areas. The rest of the Northland will see a chance for light scattered snow showers with up to an inch of snow possible by early tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: Lake effect snow wraps up for the South Shore by noon. Otherwise, high temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens with mostly cloudy skies. Wind chills Friday evening will be in the single digits above and below zero. It’ll be a cold Christmas City of the North Parade, so you’ll want to bundle up if you’re attending in person. A slight chance for light snow moves in overnight into early Saturday with minimal accumulation expected.

SATURDAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the teens to low 20s. Some additional moderate to heavy lake effect snow will be possible for the South Shore east of Ashland, but models don’t fully agree on totals quite yet. Lows will be in the single digits above zero, but a couple below zero values will be possible away from Lake Superior.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

