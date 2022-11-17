Snow should go and a chill should come by Friday afternoon

WEATHER STORY: The last of a pair of lows will slowly leave our region but not before one last round of potentially heavy snow from the Bayfield Peninsula through the Keweenaw Peninsula. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Bayfield and Ashland Counties until 6 A.M. Friday morning. Winter Storm Warning will stay in effect for Iron and Gogebic Counties during the same time frame. By Friday afternoon, the snow will go but the clouds will linger and temperatures will begin falling even more so than the levels they’re at right now. By Monday, though, it should warm up again at least a little.

Heavy snow likely for the Snow Belt while the rest of us get light accumulations (KBJR)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Light snow will bring a trace to an inch of snow to Minnesota and most of Wisconsin. The Snow Belt, however, may manage another 5-10″! Low temps will be about 14-18. The wind will be WNW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow should wrap up by the noon hour but an overcast sky will remain overhead. Afternoon “high” temps will actually be cooler than the morning “lows”. The range of afternoon readings should be 10-15. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Cooler conditions will come to call for the weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with a low of 10 and a high of 17. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a low of 5 and a high of 25. The rest of the week ahead will moderate toward highs near 30.

Snow should end early on Friday and the weekend will become chilly and dry followed by a slight resurgence in temperatures on Monday (KBJR)

