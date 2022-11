DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - CSS hosted Northwestern for their home opener and added to the win column after defeating the Eagles 70-62.

SAINTS WIN! 70 - 62!



Great team win against a tough and well coached Northwestern team.



Saints are back in action at the Reif Gymnasium on Saturday @ 1:00 PM against Concordia Morehead!



Here's a sneak peak into the locker room post game! #IronSharpensIron pic.twitter.com/JTbAslNbPT — Saints Basketball (@csssaintsbball) November 17, 2022

