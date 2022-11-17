Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks recalled for engine fire risk

This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram trucks in the U.S., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram trucks in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and 68-RFE transmissions.

The company says heat and pressure can build up in the transmission, expelling fluid from the dipstick tube. If the fluid hits a hot engine part, that can touch of a fire.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is still developing a repair.

In the meantime the company says owners can drive the trucks but drivers should contact a dealer if they see a dashboard warning light.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
President of the Fond du Lac Tribal Community College, Stephanie Hammitt, died Monday.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Warren Bender
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns

Latest News

Christmas City of the North Parade and Blizzard Tour
Christmas City of the North Parade Traffic Advisory
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Leonid meteor shower to peak Thursday night
FILE - A sign for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated on...
New CEO of FTX blasts its handling of financial information
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old’s killing
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
Republicans win back control of House with narrow majority