Police dog finds lost Michigan hunter, 80, who fell in river

An 80-year-old Michigan hunter who got lost and repeatedly fell into a river was rescued by canoe after a police dog tracked down the soaked man
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELLS, Mich. (AP) — An 80-year-old Michigan hunter who got lost and repeatedly fell into a river was rescued by canoe after a police dog tracked down the soaked man.

The man's wife called Michigan State Police on Wednesday evening after her husband, who had gone out to track deer, failed to return home after three hours. State police said her concerns grew when she heard her husband shooting several shots, which meant he was lost, MLive.com reported.

Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to the area in Crawford County’s Lovells Township. A State Police dog, Loki, then tracked the man to an area along the north branch of the Au Sable River about two-thirds of a mile from the hunter's home.

The hunter was unharmed, but cold and wet due to falling into the river three times, police said.

A trooper gave the soaked man his dry fatigue shirt, gloves and coat to keep him warm before he was taken to safety on a canoe deployed by the Lovells Township Fire and Rescue unit.

The man was taken to a hospital in Grayling and later discharged in good health, police said.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
President of the Fond du Lac Tribal Community College, Stephanie Hammitt, died Monday.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Warren Bender
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns

Latest News

Cold and snowy conditions to greet Wisconsin deer hunters
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in...
Parade crash judge mulls Wisconsin Supreme Court run
Gretchen Whitmer
The AP Interview: Whitmer has ‘no interest in going to DC’
Flint Water Plant
Ex-Michigan health chief asks court to end Flint water saga