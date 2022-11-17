No. 7 Bulldogs prepare for Harvard

UMD swept Harvard in all three meetings last year
By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 7th-ranked UMD women’s hockey team is back at home this weekend after a sweep of Saint Cloud State this past weekend.

Now the attention shifts to head Coach Maura Crowell’s former employer as well as assistant coach Laura Bellamy’s alma mater, the Harvard Crimson who come in giving the ‘Dogs a brief break from WCHA play, but the Bulldogs have seen plenty of the Crimson over the years. Most recently, beating them in all three contests last season which includes a 4-0 route in the first round of the NCAA tournament last year.

As for this year and now, Coach Crowell likes the way her team is playing and anticipates more competitive hockey coming up this weekend.

“That was important for us, not taking our foot off the gas, and understanding the importance of every single game. I really liked the way we played last week, feel like we’ve been playing really good hockey for the last couple of months. I think we’re feeling good about our game and excited to continue and continue to get better,” said Crowell.

Sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge added, “I think it’s exciting. It’s always good to play non-conference games, it’s kind of a different game when we play people that aren’t in the WCHA, so I think that’s a lot of fun and getting used to different opponents. As for our St. Cloud series, I think it was super awesome to see all the creativity offensively. The Mannon and Clara goals were just so pretty and to see those pretty plays happen, I think it’s cool, as well as seeing so many people put the puck in the net, I think it’s awesome for us.”

The puck drops on Friday at 6 pm and at 3 pm on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
President of the Fond du Lac Tribal Community College, Stephanie Hammitt, died Monday.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
Warren Bender
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns
A truck spun off the road into the ditch on I-35 Tuesday morning.
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday

Latest News

Sandelin
Bulldogs prepare for No. 14 Western Michigan
CSS Men's Basketball
Saints bounce back at their home opener to get first win of the season
UMD Women's Basketball
Lady Bulldogs win their home opener 68-63 over UW-Parkside
UWS WBB
Yellowjackets beat Saints in home opener