No. 7 Bulldogs prepare for Harvard

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 7th-ranked UMD women’s hockey team is back at home this weekend after a sweep of Saint Cloud State this past weekend.

Now the attention shifts to head Coach Maura Crowell’s former employer as well as assistant coach Laura Bellamy’s alma mater, the Harvard Crimson who come in giving the ‘Dogs a brief break from WCHA play, but the Bulldogs have seen plenty of the Crimson over the years. Most recently, beating them in all three contests last season which includes a 4-0 route in the first round of the NCAA tournament last year.

As for this year and now, Coach Crowell likes the way her team is playing and anticipates more competitive hockey coming up this weekend.

“That was important for us, not taking our foot off the gas, and understanding the importance of every single game. I really liked the way we played last week, feel like we’ve been playing really good hockey for the last couple of months. I think we’re feeling good about our game and excited to continue and continue to get better,” said Crowell.

Sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge added, “I think it’s exciting. It’s always good to play non-conference games, it’s kind of a different game when we play people that aren’t in the WCHA, so I think that’s a lot of fun and getting used to different opponents. As for our St. Cloud series, I think it was super awesome to see all the creativity offensively. The Mannon and Clara goals were just so pretty and to see those pretty plays happen, I think it’s cool, as well as seeing so many people put the puck in the net, I think it’s awesome for us.”

The puck drops on Friday at 6 pm and at 3 pm on Saturday.

