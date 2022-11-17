New Boys & Girls Club to open in Hibbing

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIBBING, MN -- A new safe space for kids and teens is opening on the Iron Range.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Northland is opening a new branch in Hibbing November 28.

It will be located inside Greenhaven Elementary School and will serve kids and teens between the ages of 6-18 by providing “a safe, positive environment for youth to learn, grow, and just be a kid.”

Organization leaders say the new location will be a welcomed addition to the community.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Boys and Girls Club in May 2021, almost 90% of Hibbing’s families identified a lack of positive and affordable activities.

The Minnesota Department of Education reports more than 1,000 Hibbing students, or about 50%, are eligible for free and reduced lunch, and nearly one in five families in Hibbing live below the poverty level.

“By the time these children reach 6th grade, they have an average of 6,000 fewer hours of out-of-school learning time than their peers,” Boys and Girls Club leaders wrote.

The Club will be open year-round, Monday-Friday, from 2 - 7 p.m.

On non-school days, and over the summer, the Club will be open from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

A one-year membership costs $20 per youth however Boys and Girls Club leaders say no child is ever turned away for their inability to pay.

Registration is currently open.

Click here to enroll.

