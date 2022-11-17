Minnesota Health and IRRRB Commissioners leaving Walz Administration

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - When Governor Walz is sworn in for his second term in January, he’ll do so without one of his most high-profile cabinet members by his side.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, listens to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm as she provides an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, May 27, 2020.(John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool)

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is one of four Walz cabinet members declining to seek reappointment.

The administration made the announcement Wednesday night.

Malcolm was one of the primary voices of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response and held weekly, and sometimes daily briefings on the state of COVID-19 infections and testing.

Malcolm will be joined by IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips.

Phillips grew up in Eveleth, graduated from UMD and has spent 35 years in various leadership roles on the Range and in St. Paul.

He also served as IRRRB Commissioner in Governor Mark Dayton’s administration.

