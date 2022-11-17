Lady Bulldogs win their home opener 68-63 over UW-Parkside

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday night, Mandy Pearson and her Bulldogs hosted the University of Wisconsin Parkside to open up their regular season.

The score stayed close for the majority of the second half but the Bulldogs came out on top 68-63.

The Bulldogs will hit the road to play St. Cloud State next Tuesday at 7:00 pm.

