Lady Bulldogs win their home opener 68-63 over UW-Parkside

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday night, Mandy Pearson and her Bulldogs hosted the University of Wisconsin Parkside to open up their regular season.

The score stayed close for the majority of the second half but the Bulldogs came out on top 68-63.

FINAL

UMD: 68

UWP: 63 pic.twitter.com/BF0X52jGL4 — UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) November 17, 2022

The Bulldogs will hit the road to play St. Cloud State next Tuesday at 7:00 pm.

