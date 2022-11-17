Cold and snowy conditions to greet Wisconsin deer hunters

Hunters couldn’t ask for better conditions when Wisconsin’s annual nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday
(WBAY Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters can expect near-perfect conditions when Wisconsin’s annual nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported Thursday that temperatures in the 20s and 30s will allow hunters to sit in one area comfortably if they choose and snow-covered ground will make deer more visible and easier to track.

The only issue could be wind, which could affect deer movement and make things tougher for hunters, said Jeff Pritzl, state Department of Natural Resources deer program specialist.

DNR officials told WPR that they expect to sell about 550,000 licenses this year. The agency sold 564,440 licenses last year. License sales have been trending down for more than 20 years, slipping about 1.5% annually since 2000 as older hunters age out of the sport faster than young people are taking it up.

Dwindling participation coupled with aging northern forests — deer prefer younger growth — have translated to fewer deer killed. Hunters took 182,783 deer during last year's nine-day season, down about 7% from 2020.

The DNR estimates the deer herd has been increasing since the early 2000s and now stands at more than 1.5 million animals.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
President of the Fond du Lac Tribal Community College, Stephanie Hammitt, died Monday.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Warren Bender
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns

Latest News

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police dog finds lost Michigan hunter, 80, who fell in river
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in...
Parade crash judge mulls Wisconsin Supreme Court run
Gretchen Whitmer
The AP Interview: Whitmer has ‘no interest in going to DC’
Flint Water Plant
Ex-Michigan health chief asks court to end Flint water saga