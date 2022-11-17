City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth

Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.

Cherry, MN- One local student is still in need of a mentor. The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Lunch Buddies Program is underway, but they still have one open spot in Cherry! The mentor program runs through May, and buddies spend one lunch period a week together forming a positive relationship and participating in school-based activities. The Cherry Mentor day is Tuesdays.

Duluth, MN- A unique market is returning to Duluth. The Duluth Fiber Guild is hosting its fair and sale. The group has undergone a name change, relocation and restructure. This is the first fair since making all the changes. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coppertop Church. A variety of goods will be up for sale including handwoven, hand-knit and upcycled clothing. In addition to the sale, there will also be demonstrations for people to watch and try out themselves.

