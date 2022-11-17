CHUM to distribute 300 free Thanksgiving food boxes

Hundreds lined up for CHUM's distribution of 100 Thanksgiving meals at Our Saviors Luthern Church on Monday.(kbjr 6/cbs 3)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- CHUM in Duluth plans to hand out 300 Thanksgiving food boxes to people in need.

Distribution is first-come, first-serve and there is no sign-up needed.

People can stop by two different locations on two separate days to pick up their boxes:

Monday, November 21, 2022

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or until they run out)

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

4831 Grand Ave., Duluth 55807

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or until they run out)

CHUM Food Shelf

120 North 1st Ave. West, Duluth, 55802

Included in every box is:

Turkey

Pumpkin Pie

Stuffing

Canned Green Beans

Canned Corn

Canned Cranberry Sauce

Canned Applesauce

Canned Mixed Fruit

Macaroni and Cheese

Potatoes

Canned Cream of Mushroom Soup

Gravy

CHUM leaders say with the cost of food and supply chain issues right now, they’re hoping these boxes will help bring back a sense of normalcy this holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is a time of thankfulness celebrated with our families and friends and with the many difficulties we are seeing, the overall need is greater than we have ever seen before. We are excited to be able to provide this holiday experience for the families we serve,” Scott Van Daele, CHUM’s director of distributive services, said.

