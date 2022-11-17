Bulldogs prepare for No. 14 Western Michigan

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD men’s hockey team was back at practice on Wednesday in preparation for their series in Kalamazoo against Western Michigan this weekend.

It will be another NCHC test for the boys against a top 15 team in the country in one of the more hostile environments in the country. The Bulldogs have struggled on the road this season with a 1-3 record, however, if the Bulldogs take some of what they did this past weekend putting up over 160 shots against Omaha, it’d be a sign that UMD got the message of, “Don’t try to get the pretty goals, just keep it simple.”

“I think guys are waiting to try to be a little too cute, a little too fine with their shots and when you’re not scoring a lot you need volume, you need pucks to get there. I always tell them every shot that hits the net has a chance to go in. You need more volume, and you need more puck to get there to create more second and third chances,” said Sandelin.

“Simple things definitely help your game overall. You don’t always need to make those extra plays. Sometimes it’s nice to make those plays, but if you have a lane get to the net and I think that’s important for us, but yeah keep it simple and be smart,” added Jesse Jacques

Dominic James was back at practice on Wednesday and is probable for this weekend. Puck drops at 8:07 pm on Friday and 7:07 pm on Saturday.

