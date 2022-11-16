Yellowjackets beat Saints in home opener
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UWS Yellowjackets took their home floor for the first time this season beating the CSS Saints 71-47.
Yellowjackets move to 2-0, dominating St. Scholastica, as Kaelyn Christian goes for a game-high 16 points#WeAreSuperior pic.twitter.com/MvWgyUs6ue— UWS Women's Basketball (@UWSWBB) November 16, 2022
The Yellowjackets are now 2-0 on the season while the Saints fall to 0-3.
