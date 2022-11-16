Snow continues, colder weather on the way!

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: A chance for snow will continue for most areas, but lake effect snow will wind down this morning for the North Shore of Lake Superior. They could see an additional 2-5″ before snow wraps up. Highs reach the 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: A slight chance for snow showers continues with highs in the 20s for most areas. Snow totals for most locations Wednesday into Thursday night will be in the trace to two inch category, but lake effect snow will begin for the South Shore mainly east of Ashland Thursday afternoon lasting into Saturday.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Most areas see snow wrap up early Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the teens to low 20s. Moderate lake effect snow continues along the South Shore mainly east of Ashland.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
President of the Fond du Lac Tribal Community College, Stephanie Hammitt, died Monday.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
A truck spun off the road into the ditch on I-35 Tuesday morning.
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday
Warren Bender
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns

Latest News

First Alert!
NNNWX 11/15
Snow Totals
FIRST ALERT continues tonight with more lake effect snow
11/15/22 NNN AM WX
11/15/22 NNN AM WX
WX GFX
Moderate to heavy snow continues along North Shore