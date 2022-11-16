Snow continues, colder weather on the way!

TODAY: A chance for snow will continue for most areas, but lake effect snow will wind down this morning for the North Shore of Lake Superior. They could see an additional 2-5″ before snow wraps up. Highs reach the 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: A slight chance for snow showers continues with highs in the 20s for most areas. Snow totals for most locations Wednesday into Thursday night will be in the trace to two inch category, but lake effect snow will begin for the South Shore mainly east of Ashland Thursday afternoon lasting into Saturday.

FRIDAY: Most areas see snow wrap up early Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the teens to low 20s. Moderate lake effect snow continues along the South Shore mainly east of Ashland.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

