Northland expert offers advice on safer driving this winter

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the last day and a half of snowy weather, the Minnesota State Patrol has responded to nearly 600 crashes statewide.

That’s why officials are pleading with drivers to minimize their risk and maximize their safety while driving in these conditions.

According to Bill Van Loh, a driving instructor for Duluth Public Schools, when conditions get icy make sure to increase your following distance.

In normal conditions, drivers should give themselves three seconds worth of space behind vehicles in front of them on the road, but in the winter when ice is present, that should be increased to about 10 seconds depending on how slick the roads are.

Van Loh said the terrain in Duluth makes it especially difficult to navigate for some drivers.

“We have the hills and we almost always get snow, and occasionally there’s ice. So out of all those things, the hills present sort of a challenge because we have to break more heavily going down,” Van Loh said.

According to Van Loh, if you’re worried about getting stuck going up steep hills like Mesaba Avenue, get off on a side street if possible.

He said drivers also shouldn’t be using cruise control during icy conditions.

If you start to skid, it can trick your car into accelerating because it will think it’s not actually moving.

If you do find yourself in a skid, Van Loh said you should steer yourself in the direction of the skid to avoid overcorrecting coming out of it.

And for more rural driving conditions, Van Loh said if you’re stuck on an empty road, waiting for a tow truck for several hours and you’re low on gas, he advises running the car for 10 minutes at a time to keep it warm but avoid running out of fuel.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.