A New Tool to Fight Fires: Minnesota offers data-driven map to fire departments

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fire departments across Minnesota will soon have a new technological tool to help save lives.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshall Division launched its Fire Risk Analysis Tool this week.

Officials with the department described the new tool as “Google maps for fires.”

They said it can help prevent or reduce the number of fires in communities by incorporating data that’s been collected since 2004 into a mapping system.

The tool will utilize demographic information including income, ethnicity, education levels, and other data from communities.

According to leaders with Minnesota DPS, that information will help local fire departments understand fire risks in their area.

It will also analyze information from past fires to help predict the likelihood of future fires.

According to Corey Larson, Assistant Fire Chief for the Cloquet Area Fire District, using data could help his crews target where to allocate their resources long before a fire breaks out.

“We can much better protect the community as far as proper staffing, where apparatuses are located, and where stations are located based on that data acquisition and that software upgrade,” Larson said.

He said using data to determine where to staff can help his department save time when they are called to an emergency, and saving time can save lives.

According to Leaders with Minnesota DPS, analyzing the cause of fires in an area can also inform their educational outreach efforts.

The state’s been planning to go to this technology for four years after 2017 fire deaths in Minnesota reached a 22-year high.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.