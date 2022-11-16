Mormon church supports legislation for gay marriage
(CNN) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Tuesday calling for federal legislation to protect same-sex marriage.
While the LDS church views marriage as a union between a man and a woman, church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.
If the Senate passes the act, it would safeguard same-sex and interracial marriages across the country.
