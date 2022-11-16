TO THE MAX: ‘Give to the Max Day’ helps Northland non-profits

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One day a year, Minnesota non-profits, like Duluth’s Damiano Center, can get thousands of dollars in donations in just a matter of hours.

“Give to the Max Day” is an annual fundraiser, this year on November 17, put on by GiveMN.

The goal is to collect donations from Minnesota residents to help local non-profits and schools.

According to the latest numbers, around 6,400 organizations across Minnesota received more than $34 million in 2021. Each year, the fundraiser has generated more and more money.

The Damiano Center is just one of the thousands across the state that can receive donations from anyone. The center is run by Seth Currier, the Executive Director.

He said it’s nice to just give back.

“Getting to serve our guests and meet their needs,” Currier said.

“To just look people in the eye and know their name and just meet them with dignity,” he continued.

Currier has run the Damiano Center for about five years now. He manages a big staff that serves hundreds of Northlanders each and every day.

“We have eight programs that we offer,” he said.

They run the largest soup kitchen in Northeastern Minnesota that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. They also provide childcare, hygiene items and more, all for free.

“We give away free clothes every day,” he said.

“We have a ‘Clothes that Work’ program for people who have interviews coming up or currently employed, they can get clothes specific to their work,” he continued.

The center has been open since the 1980s, with the goal of serving Duluthians who may need an extra boost.

“Generally we serve low-income, people experiencing homelessness, and working poor,” Currier said.

They rely on donations in order to keep the operation going each day. Something that “Give to the Max Day” helps out with.

“The work that we do and those organizations do is so localized,” Jake Blumberg, the Executive Director of GiveMN, said.

Blumberg and his team organize the fundraiser each year. This year, every 15 minutes, a donation will be added to a donator’s gift all day long, ranging from $500 to $10,000.

“Thousands of organizations across the state are supported by tens of thousands of donors,” Blumberg said.

The fundraiser has grown steadily each year since 2009, with over $300 million raised in total.

“We care about our neighbors and ‘Give to the Max’ Day is an opportunity for folks to give together and feel that sense of unity,” Blumberg said.

Those millions mean a lot when they’re helping ordinary people each day. Currier said he just wants to give help as many people as possible.

“We’ll meet them where they’re at and provide them a meal, and provide them some clothes,” Currier said.

If you would like to donate on “Give to the Max Day” you can use their website listed here.

