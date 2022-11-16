Hilltoppers ready for bounce back season

By Kevin Moore
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in coach CJ’s four years at the helm of the Marshall girls team, the Hilltoppers had their first season with double-digit losses.

Some of those losses could be considered payback for some of the lopsided scores we’ve seen from Hilltoppers in the past, but coach CJ knows it’s part of the game.

As for this year, the Hilltoppers are a year older and have reloaded.

“I mean, I’m all for that. I understand we beat on some teams for years, everybody felt like it was their year to get back. but this year it’s going to be a whole totally different story, the girls are excited and I’m excited too,” said CJ.

“We’re all like super young, our ages are kind of similar, but I’m just excited to be with them and play with them and be able to build chemistry and play with them the next three years I’ll be here,” sophomore guard Regan Juenemann added.

Hilltoppers open their season December 1st, against Two Harbors.

