Heavy snow to shift from North Shore to South Shore on Thursday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see snow showers up the North Shore, adding up to another 2-5″ through midnight. The rest of the region will see some scattered light snow showers overnight. Lows will be in the teens, so some colder air moving in.

a break from snow may last a few hours tonight (KBJR)

THURSDAY: On Thursday the winds will be northwest 5-15mph. Due to the cold northwest winds, we will have more heavy lake effect snow along the South Shore. Gogebic county looks like it will get blasted with another 6-12″ through Wednesday night and into Thursday evening. The rest of the region will see scattered light snow showers. Highs will be in the 20′s. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits and lower teens.

Snow will let up in MN but pick up in WI and MI (KBJR)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see more of a westerly wind, so not as much lake effect snow chances in our region. Highs will be in the teens with west winds 10-15mph. Around Parade time we will see temperatures in the mid-teens with wind chills near 0°.

A trough of low pressure will bring a 20% chance of snow to Saturday (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of flurries. Highs will be in the teens with northwest winds, meaning more lake effect snow possible for the South Shore.

First snow, then cold, then a bit milder (KBJR)

