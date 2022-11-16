Duluth Schools Superintendent John Magas gets 3-year contract extension

It comes after he led the district through the pandemic.
It comes after he led the district through the pandemic.(kbjr)
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Schools Superintendent John Magas will spend at least another three years leading the district.

The School Board Tuesday night approved the contract extension.

It includes a 4.7% wage increase in year one, followed by back-to-back 2% raises.

Magas faced tough decisions right away as Superintendent, as his first day on the job came in the middle of the pandemic.

Tuesday night, School Board Chair Jill Lofald praised Magas’ handling of that time, saying he navigated Covid with deep values and a committment to families, students and staff.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Court documents say, Michael Miller, 40, crossed the center line on Highway 21 in Embarrass...
Man sentenced to 1 year in jail, 7 years probation for fatal drunk driving crash
A truck slid off the road on I-35 near Central Avenue.
Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland
Snow machine blows snow onto a ski hill at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.
Low spirits? Spirit Mountain sees staffing shortage before ski season

Latest News

Hilltoppers Prep for Season
Hilltoppers Prep for Season
Northland expert offers advice on safer driving this winter
Northland expert offers advice on safer driving this winter
Northland expert offers advice on safer driving this winter
Northland expert offers advice on safer driving this winter - final version
City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Hibbing
City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Hibbing