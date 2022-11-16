Duluth Schools Superintendent John Magas gets 3-year contract extension

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Schools Superintendent John Magas will spend at least another three years leading the district.

The School Board Tuesday night approved the contract extension.

It includes a 4.7% wage increase in year one, followed by back-to-back 2% raises.

Magas faced tough decisions right away as Superintendent, as his first day on the job came in the middle of the pandemic.

Tuesday night, School Board Chair Jill Lofald praised Magas’ handling of that time, saying he navigated Covid with deep values and a committment to families, students and staff.

