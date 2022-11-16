City by City: Wisconsin, Hibbing, Red Cliff

The Wisconsin DNR is hosting the second year of “The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey.”
By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wisconsin- The DNR is hosting the second year of “The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey.” Data collected helps generate new estimates of black bear reproduction within each management zone and those numbers will help with overall population models. Researchers also want to explore a connection between human food sources and bear reproduction rates. The DNR says public participation is crucial to this study but reminds reporters to gather as much information as possible without approaching or disturbing the dens.

Red Cliff- The Red Cliff Draft Comprehensive Plan is now available for review. The plan serves as a guide for daily and long-range decisions made to improve the quality of life for the tribal nation. Leaders say the plan is working to connect Anishinaabe history to the present day in order to create a better tomorrow.

Hibbing, MN- Drivers may see delays for a few days. MnDOT contractors will be clearing trees on Highway 73 starting November 16 through November 18. This is prep work for a bridge replacement project set to occur next year. All trees being removed are in MnDOT’s right of way.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Grand Marais, Lincoln Park, Cloquet

