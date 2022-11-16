Ashland City Council president steps down

Ashland, WI
Ashland, WI(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, WI -- Ashland’s city council president is stepping down.

Eric Lindell made the announcement during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

He plans to move to Duluth with his family.

Lindell thanked the people who supported him in the role over the years.

His last day as council president is Friday.

No word yet on the city’s plans to replace him.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
President of the Fond du Lac Tribal Community College, Stephanie Hammitt, died Monday.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
Warren Bender
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns
A truck spun off the road into the ditch on I-35 Tuesday morning.
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday

Latest News

Duluth, MN
New childcare grant program aims to alleviate staffing crisis in Northland
Christmas City of the North Parade and Blizzard Tour
Plenty of free parking for Christmas City of the North Parade
Light snow through Thursday night for much of MN and WI, moderate snow for the North Shore,...
Heavy snow to shift from North Shore to South Shore on Thursday
Darrell Brooks puts his head in his hands as Sheri Sparks, mother of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it