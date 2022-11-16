Ashland City Council president steps down

ASHLAND, WI -- Ashland’s city council president is stepping down.

Eric Lindell made the announcement during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

He plans to move to Duluth with his family.

Lindell thanked the people who supported him in the role over the years.

His last day as council president is Friday.

No word yet on the city’s plans to replace him.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.