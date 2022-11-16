Agard elected Wisconsin Senate Democratic leader

State Sen. Melissa Agard, from Madison, has been chosen to lead Senate Democrats who return just 11 lawmakers out of 33 for the two-year session that kicks off next month
State Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison)
State Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison)(Wisconsin Legislative website)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Melissa Agard, from Madison, has been chosen to lead Senate Democrats who return just 11 lawmakers out of 33 for the two-year session that kicks off next month.

Democrats unanimously elected Agard on Tuesday to replace Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, who did not seek reelection to the Senate.

Agard was elected to the state Senate in 2020 after serving in the Assembly since 2013. Republicans last week reelected Sen. Devin LeMahieu to serve as majority leader.

Agard said Tuesday she knows that with just 11 out of 33 senators, “the deck is a bit stacked against” Democrats, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Republicans have a two-thirds supermajority in the Senate, but fell two seats shy of the 66 they needed in the Assembly. A supermajority of votes is required to override a gubernatorial veto. Had Republicans achieved that, they could have overridden any vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who won reelection last week.

Agard said despite being in the minority, Democrats will continue to push for priorities including affordable health care, nonpartisan legislative maps, gun control and marijuana legalization. Republicans have blocked all of those initiatives in recent years.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
President of the Fond du Lac Tribal Community College, Stephanie Hammitt, died Monday.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
Warren Bender
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns
A truck spun off the road into the ditch on I-35 Tuesday morning.
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome’s OT goal
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs a rebound in front of Michigan State forward Joey...
Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT
Ethan Crumbley
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Victims ready to speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing