UMD Volleyball earns first NCAA Tournament bid since 2019

By Kevin Moore
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -For the first time since 2019, the UMD women’s volleyball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

Sunday, the Bulldogs gathered in the bowls of Romano Gym and watched as they earned the 3rd seed in the Central Region.

“Starting last spring we really rededicated what it took and the training that was necessary to get back to this level and they’ve really bought in and really work hard through the spring and through the summer to prepare themselves and I hope they continue to take advantage of the position they’ve put themselves in right now,” said head coach Jim Boos.

“Yeah I’m definitely going to enjoy it especially since it is my last year, I’m glad we can get into the regional, I love my teammates I love what we have going on this year. So, I’m just really excited and I think I speak for my teammates when I say we’re all really excited,” senior Syd Lanoue added.

The Dogs will open up play Thursday against last year’s national runner-ups Washburn. They have their work cut out for them their region is a gauntlet. Half of the teams in their region were ranked in the top 10 in the country consistently throughout the season.

