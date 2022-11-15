Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns

SUPERIOR, WI -- Superior City Councilor Warren Bender has resigned from his position amid allegations of inappropriate messaging on social media.

Superior city spokespeople shared the news in an email Tuesday, saying Bender, who represented the city’s 3rd District, submitted a resignation letter to the mayor Monday night.

His resignation is effective immediately.

In the letter, Bender said he hopes to be able to seek help for both physical and mental health needs.

“Finally, to those who have been negatively affected by my inadvertent actions, I accept responsibility, and I emphatically apologize. Again, I will be seeking the proper help that I need in a sincere effort to remain a respected and proactive citizen of Superior, WI,” Bender wrote.

In a statement from Mayor Jim Paine, he said he was made aware in early October that Bender had been accused of sending inappropriate messages to a woman on Facebook.

Shortly after, the woman on the receiving end of the messages requested to speak to Paine about the situation.

Paine said he spoke to the woman and her husband.

The woman apparently told Paine she did not want to report the incident to police, but she did want Bender’s behavior to stop.

The woman told Paine a few days after their conversation that she had not been contacted by Bender since.

In his resignation letter, Bender thanked everyone who supported him during his 15 years on the city council.

He served on the Metropolitan Interstate Council, Development Association, Public Safety Committee, Douglas County Historical Society, and Library Board. Warren is also a member of Elks Club and Eagles Club, and is a former Rotary member.

City staff did not immediately share the process to replace Bender.

