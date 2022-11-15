Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday

A truck spun off the road into the ditch on I-35 Tuesday morning.
A truck spun off the road into the ditch on I-35 Tuesday morning.(MNDOT)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near Cloquet.

MNDOT is also reporting a vehicle spinout near Boundary Avenue and Exit 246 in the southbound lanes

Drivers are being asked to take it slow on the roads and give themselves plenty of time to make it to their destination.

Click here for the latest road conditions across Minnesota.

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
Court documents say, Michael Miller, 40, crossed the center line on Highway 21 in Embarrass...
A truck slid off the road on I-35 near Central Avenue.
Snow machine blows snow onto a ski hill at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.
The highest snow totals will be up the North Shore.
Minnesota State Capitol
Joe Gatto 'Night of Comedy' tour
