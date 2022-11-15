Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday

DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near Cloquet.

MNDOT is also reporting a vehicle spinout near Boundary Avenue and Exit 246 in the southbound lanes

Drivers are being asked to take it slow on the roads and give themselves plenty of time to make it to their destination.

Click here for the latest road conditions across Minnesota.

