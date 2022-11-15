Plenty of free parking for Christmas City of the North Parade

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Parade participants and spectators will again find plenty of free parking in Duluth’s Downtown on Friday November 18, 2022 for the Christmas City of the North Parade.

For the convenience of the thousands of people who converge on the Downtown for this annual event, free parade parking is being offered again after 5:00PM at the following ramps/lots:

• Fourth Avenue Auto Park—402 W. Michigan Street

• Duluth Transportation Center—228 W. Michigan Street

• Civic Center Ramp—410 W. First Street

• Tech Village Ramp—10 E. First Street

• HART Ramp—122 E. Superior Street

• Medical District Ramp—302 E. First Street

• Fitger’s---600 E. Superior Street

• Phoenix Parking Lot---98 N. 4th Ave West

• St. Luke’s Hospital Ramp—1010 E. First Street

• St. Luke’s Employee Parking Lot—119 N. 12th Ave East

