Moderate to heavy snow continues along North Shore
TODAY: Winds out of the east at 5-15 MPH will continue to bring moderate to heavy lake effect snow along the North Shore mainly north of Duluth. Additional accumulations of 4-8″ will be possible by tonight with locally higher amounts possible. The rest of the Northland will continue to see light to moderate snow with 1-4″ possible through Thursday evening.
WEDNESDAY: A chance for scattered light to moderate snow showers continues with highs in the 20s and 30s. Lows will be in the teens with a chance for scattered snow showers.
THURSDAY: Winds become a little breezy out of the WNW at 5-15 MPH, gusting over 20 MPH at times. Scattered snow showers continue to be possible with a chance for lake effect snow along the South Shore of Lake Superior east of Ashland late in the evening.
-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough
