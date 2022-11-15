Low spirits? Spirit Mountain sees staffing shortage before ski season

Snow machine blows snow onto a ski hill at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.
Snow machine blows snow onto a ski hill at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.(Lukas Walls)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The mountain, created by the Minnesota State Legislature in 1974, will only allow skiers on the slopes only five days a week this season. Skiers can shred the gnar only Wednesday through Sunday this year, like the 2020-2021 season.

That has left some skiers upset.

“Spirit’s probably one of my favorite hills, if not my favorite hill in Minnesota just cause of everything it has to offer,” Sage Sparks, an avid skier, said.

Sparks has skied almost his entire life. He now works with Team Duluth to help the next generation of skiers on the hills. When he heard Spirit Mountain was offering skiing and snowboarding five days a week again this year, he was disappointed.

“It’s tough for us because, you know we have practices tuesday nights for Team Duluth,” he said.

Ann Glumac, the Interim Executive Director for Spirit Mountain, said the ski hill just does not have enough staff to be open six days a week.

“This year as we started our hiring process it seemed like we might fall short of hriing sufficient people to be able to operate six days a week,” Glumac said.

Glumac said it takes roughly 200 people each season to keep the 22 runs going. They need everything from servers and bartenders in the chalets to other jobs.

“We have people who made snow when we’re making snow, we have people who groom the snow,” she said.

The ski hill and park is owned by the City of Duluth, which has been given millions of dollars in funding to keep it operational. In the past, they have struggled to pay back lines of credit. Glumac, however, mentioned Spirit Mountain is a big economic driver.

“For every dollar we receive, we generate about $18 in economic activity,” she said.

Sage Sparks, however, thinks the city needs to do a better job at making the slopes smooth.

“So I think, you know, it’s a staffing problem but I think it’s a lsop a problem with how it’s kind of ran in general.”

Glumac said normally, Spirit Mountain opens the day after Thanksgiving. She also said they willhave enough staffing to stay open five days a week.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
Hunter stuck in waist deep water rescued Saturday near Crane Lake
Hunter stuck in waist-deep water rescued Saturday near Crane Lake
Suspect arrested after shots fired in downtown Duluth
A truck slid off the road on I-35 near Central Avenue.
Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland
Court documents say, Michael Miller, 40, crossed the center line on Highway 21 in Embarrass...
Man sentenced to 1 year in jail, 7 years probation for fatal drunk driving crash

Latest News

City by City: 11/14/22
City by City: 11/14/22
Festive window displays go up
Local businesses prepare for holiday shoppers ahead of Christmas parade
Local businesses decorate windows ahead of holiday festivities
Local businesses prepare for holiday shoppers ahead of Christmas parade
Court documents say, Michael Miller, 40, crossed the center line on Highway 21 in Embarrass...
Man sentenced to 1 year in jail, 7 years probation for fatal drunk driving crash