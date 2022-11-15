Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

Prosecutors say they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a teenager who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism
Ethan Crumbley
Ethan Crumbley
By ED WHITE and COREY WILLIAMS
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism.

They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley, 16, withdrew a possible insanity defense and acknowledged the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021.

A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan. But teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can raise mental health and other issues and argue for a shorter term.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges. The sentencing process is scheduled to start in February.

“A sentence of imprisonment for life without the possibility of parole is appropriate in this case,” Oakland County assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said.

Crumbley was 15 at the time of the shootings at Oxford High, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. Four students were killed, and six more students and a teacher were injured.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are jailed on charges of involuntary manslaughter. They’re accused of making the gun accessible to their son and ignoring his need for mental health treatment.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
Court documents say, Michael Miller, 40, crossed the center line on Highway 21 in Embarrass...
Man sentenced to 1 year in jail, 7 years probation for fatal drunk driving crash
A truck slid off the road on I-35 near Central Avenue.
Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland
Snow machine blows snow onto a ski hill at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.
Low spirits? Spirit Mountain sees staffing shortage before ski season
The highest snow totals will be up the North Shore.
Snow showers to start the week, cool weather follows

Latest News

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Victims ready to speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing
Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp during the...
Hunter, Young lead Hawks past Bucks 121-106
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
WITI Fox 6 2016
Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home