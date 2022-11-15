Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers coming to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Joe Gatto has announced new dates for his ongoing, “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” tour.

One of the stops includes Duluth.

On April 22, 2023 he’ll be performing at the DECC Symphony Hall.

Joe Gatto is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers”.

He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world.

His tour continues the next day, April 23, 2023, to the Rochester Mayo Civic Center Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. Central time.

