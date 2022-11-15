Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers coming to Duluth

Joe Gatto 'Night of Comedy' tour
Joe Gatto 'Night of Comedy' tour(Joe Gatto)
By Matt McConico
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Joe Gatto has announced new dates for his ongoing, “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” tour.

One of the stops includes Duluth.

On April 22, 2023 he’ll be performing at the DECC Symphony Hall.

Joe Gatto is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers”.

He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world.

His tour continues the next day, April 23, 2023, to the Rochester Mayo Civic Center Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. Central time.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
Court documents say, Michael Miller, 40, crossed the center line on Highway 21 in Embarrass...
Man sentenced to 1 year in jail, 7 years probation for fatal drunk driving crash
A truck slid off the road on I-35 near Central Avenue.
Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland
Snow machine blows snow onto a ski hill at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.
Low spirits? Spirit Mountain sees staffing shortage before ski season
The highest snow totals will be up the North Shore.
Snow showers to start the week, cool weather follows

Latest News

Minnesota State Capitol
4 small Northland cities to see state funding for infrastructure, rehab projects
A truck spun off the road into the ditch on I-35 Tuesday morning.
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday
Low spirits? Spirit Mountain sees staffing shortage before ski season
Low spirits? Spirit Mountain sees staffing shortage before ski season
UMD Volleyball Earns NCAA Tournament Bid
UMD Volleyball Earns NCAA Tournament Bid