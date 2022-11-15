Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies

By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Stephanie Hammitt, the President of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, died at the age of 60 on Monday, the college announced.

Hammitt served as the President of the college for 30 years before her passing.

According to a news release from the college, President Hammitt “loved this unique and special college.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet, with a lunch reception to follow at the Fond du Lac Head Start Gym.

According to an obituary posted on the Nelson Funeral Care site, a scholarship fund will be organized by the family in her honor.

The news release said there will be a Celebration of Life held at FDLTCC in the future, with more information to follow.

