FIRST ALERT continues tonight with more lake effect snow

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see scattered snow showers across the region. The North Shore will continue to see heavier lake effect snow with new accumulations overnight between 3-8″. Lows will be in the 20′s tonight with calmer winds becoming northwest tomorrow morning.

Winter storm warning (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of scattered snow showers. Accumulations should be between a trace to a couple of inches. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with northwest winds 5-10mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the teens with northwest winds, so the South Shore will see a couple of extra inches of lake-effect snow.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of light snow showers. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Thursday (KBJR WX)

Snow Totals (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Highs will be in the teens with WNW winds 5-15mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits during the day, but fall below zero after sunset.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.