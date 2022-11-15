FIRST ALERT continues tonight with more lake effect snow

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see scattered snow showers across the region. The North Shore will continue to see heavier lake effect snow with new accumulations overnight between 3-8″. Lows will be in the 20′s tonight with calmer winds becoming northwest tomorrow morning.

Winter storm warning
Winter storm warning(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of scattered snow showers. Accumulations should be between a trace to a couple of inches. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with northwest winds 5-10mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the teens with northwest winds, so the South Shore will see a couple of extra inches of lake-effect snow.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of light snow showers. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Thursday
Thursday(KBJR WX)
Snow Totals
Snow Totals(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Highs will be in the teens with WNW winds 5-15mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits during the day, but fall below zero after sunset.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters check out the scene after a city plow tipped over Monday.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
Court documents say, Michael Miller, 40, crossed the center line on Highway 21 in Embarrass...
Man sentenced to 1 year in jail, 7 years probation for fatal drunk driving crash
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A truck slid off the road on I-35 near Central Avenue.
Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland
Snow machine blows snow onto a ski hill at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.
Low spirits? Spirit Mountain sees staffing shortage before ski season

Latest News

Snow through Thursday
Snow continues through much of the week
A First Alert has been issued for Sunday through Monday for snow along the South Shore.
Accumulating snow for some, cool weather for all
Freeze Warning
Another freezing and frosty night ahead!