COVID boosters could prevent thousands of pediatric hospitalizations, study says

The new variants accounted for nearly 1 in 3 new COVID-19 infections last week, according to the latest CDC estimates. (CNN, ELI LILLY)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - More COVID-19 booster shots could prevent thousands of pediatric hospitalizations and millions of missed school days, according to a new study.

In a new analysis published Tuesday by the Commonwealth Fund and the Yale School of Public Health, researchers found that if COVID-19 booster coverage reached 80% of school-age children by the end of the year, more than 50,000 hospitalizations could be avoided.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than 5% of school-age children currently have their updated booster shot.

To get to 50% coverage by the end of the year, the pace of vaccination would reportedly have to be at least ten times faster than it’s been to this point in November.

COVID-19 vaccination rates among children have long lagged behind those for adults.

Just 32% of children ages 5 to 11 and 61% of those ages 12 to 17 have completed their initial series of COVID-19 vaccination compared to 78% of adults.

