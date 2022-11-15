City by City: Grand Marais, Lincoln Park, Cloquet

Grand Marais, MN- Tuesday, November 15 winter parking rules will go into effect. The winter rules run through April 15. Between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., on-street parking is prohibited downtown between Highway 61 and Lake Superior on Broadway Ave, 1st Ave. W, 2nd Ave. W, Wisconsin St and 1st St. Additionally, within city limits, vehicles parked on the street from midnight to 5 p.m. must be parked on the odd side of the street on odd days and even side on even days.

Lincoln Park Neighborhood- Community Action Duluth is hosting a special market day Thursday, November 17. The Seeds of Success program is bringing back the Thanksgiving farmer’s Market from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Harrison Community Center. Due to COVID, they have not been able to offer indoor fall and winter markets over the past few years. The market is focused on reducing the stress of expensive groceries ahead of the holidays and free produce opportunities for children and seniors. SNAP customers will get a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $15 for all EBT-eligible items. A free meal will also be provided by Whole Foods as well.

Cloquet, MN- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is bringing back its Giving Thanks and Veterans Feast after a two-year hiatus. The event will be Thursday, November 17 at 5 p.m. All are welcome at the FDLTCC Commons for a free meal until 7 p.m. This event kicks off their festive season, they will also host a Holiday Celebration in December and Food for Thought Tasting Event in January.

